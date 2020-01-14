UrduPoint.com
Senate Committee Raised Eye Brows On Deteriorating Performance Of PIMS

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:20 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has taken serious notice on the decline of performance of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) during the last four years

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has taken serious notice on the decline of performance of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) during the last four years.In its meeting , chaired by Senator Khush Bakht Shujat, on Tuesday at parliament house, the committee discussed in detail working, performance and functions of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University and College of Nursing, PIMS.

Issues such as probe into the death of Dr. Adnan Mehboob, promotions at PIMS, revival of project of National Hearing Screening Program and construction of Shifa International Hospital on charity land were taken up.Deliberating work, performance and functions of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the Committee took serious notice of the private pharmacy at PIMS.

It was asserted that quality of the medicine must not be compromised and that pharmacy SOPs must be followed.Reviewing the case of probe into the death of Dr. Adnan Mehboob, allegedly due to negligence at the Burns Centre PIMS, the Committee was informed that a fact finding inquiry committee has been constituted by the Secretary Ministry of Health.

The first meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Dr. Ashok Kumar; minutes will be submitted to the Committee. Minister of State for Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza, said that a final report will be submitted to the Committee soon.Regarding the PCI of National Hearing Screening Program as a priority public health initiative, the Committee was of the view that due to growing number of deaf and dumb children in Pakistan this project was an absolute necessity and must be set up in every neonatal ward in the country.

A letter from the forum of the Senate Committee will be sent to the Planning Commission to expedite the process.While discussing starred question regarding construction of Shifa International Hospital on charity land, the Committee directed Chairman CDA to submit the original allotment letter to the Committee along with the first request of the Shifa International Hospital for allotment of land.The Committee will take up the issue of erratic appointments in the health sector and minimum qualification for Homeopathic courses will be taken up in the next meeting.

