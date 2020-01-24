UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Committee Recommends Increase In Punishment For Food Adulteration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:01 PM

Senate committee recommends increase in punishment for food adulteration

The Senate Committee on Interior Friday recommended in its report an increase in imprisonment to three years and fine to one million rupees for persons selling adulterated food in the Islamabad capital territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Committee on Interior Friday recommended in its report an increase in imprisonment to three years and fine to one million rupees for persons selling adulterated food in the Islamabad capital territory.

The recommendation was given in a report presented by Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on the bill to provide for the safety and standards of food and for establishment of the Islamabad Pure Food Authority (The Islamabad Pure Food Authority Bill, 2019) introduced by Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati endorsed the recommendations made in the report.

On a motion of Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Senator Javed Abbasi, the house extended by 60 days the time for presentation of report of his committee on the bill to insert article 253A in the constitution of Pakistan.

The amendment was moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed on September 2, 2019 and was related to maximum limits to property a person could hold.

The house deferred presentation of the report of Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on the bill to further amend the National Counter Terrorism Authority Act, 2013 [The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019] introduced by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Swati.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Rehman Malik Fine September 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

2 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.