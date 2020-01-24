Senate committee recommends increase in punishment for food adulteration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Committee on Interior Friday recommended in its report an increase in imprisonment to three years and fine to one million rupees for persons selling adulterated food in the Islamabad capital territory.

The recommendation was given in a report presented by Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on the bill to provide for the safety and standards of food and for establishment of the Islamabad Pure Food Authority (The Islamabad Pure Food Authority Bill, 2019) introduced by Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati endorsed the recommendations made in the report.

On a motion of Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Senator Javed Abbasi, the house extended by 60 days the time for presentation of report of his committee on the bill to insert article 253A in the constitution of Pakistan.

The amendment was moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed on September 2, 2019 and was related to maximum limits to property a person could hold.

The house deferred presentation of the report of Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on the bill to further amend the National Counter Terrorism Authority Act, 2013 [The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019] introduced by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Swati.