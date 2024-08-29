Open Menu

Senate Committee Reviews Safe City Project, Recommends Filling Vacant Posts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has expressed satisfaction with the working of the Safe City project and recommended that the project should be digitalized to cope with modern demands.

Chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman at Pak Secretariat here Thursday, the Committee also recommended providing details of crimes occurring in ICT territory and the steps taken by ICT for the prevention of such crimes.

Earlier, the Committee was briefed on the workings of the Safe City Command and Control Centre and its effectiveness in combating modern-era crimes.

Inspector General ICT, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, informed that the Safe City project was the brainchild of NADRA and was established and operated by NADRA until 2019. It is currently being managed by the ICT police. The project is established to monitor law and order in the city and to ensure the quality of life for the residents of Islamabad, he said and told that the sanctioned strength for the Safe City project was around 463, and as of now, 38 technical posts were vacant, which would be filled soon.

The Committee recommended that vacant posts should be filled as the department holds critical importance.

The IG further added that ICT was working to reshape the Safe City into a Smart City Project by keeping in view the needs of the time.

The meeting was attended by Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui,Senator Shahadat Awan,Senator Saifullah Abro,Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri,Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan,Senator Jam Saifullah Khan,Special Secretary for the Ministry of Interior Waqas Ali Mehmood,Inspector General ICT Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and other senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.

