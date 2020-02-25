UrduPoint.com
Senate Committee Summons Interior Minister, Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:05 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas in its meeting held here on Tuesday at parliament house summoned Minister for Interior and Secretary Interior during next meeting

The Senate Standing Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas in its meeting held here on Tuesday at parliament house summoned Minister for Interior and Secretary Interior during next meeting.

While deliberating over the issue pertaining to explosive licenses for less developed areas, the committee took serious notice of licenses being issued to unknown companies.

It was asserted that licenses must be given to local companies and civilians so that local labour could be utilised.

The committee stressed the need for rules and procedures to be followed as an explosive license in the wrong hands was a threat to national security.

While questioning the ministry of interior of the selection process, the committee was informed that the ministry forwarded all details to agencies, who decide to whom these licenses must be awarded.

The committee also discussed actions taken by the Ministry of Industries and Production, Explosives Department and Ministry of Interior on the recommendations given in various meetings regarding matter of explosive licenses for Muslim Bagh, EX-Fata and other less developed areas.

The committee was also given a briefing by DG Bureau of the Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE & OE) and DG FIA for recovery of amount from M/s Mudhwal Manpower Services/Employment Agency, Rawalpindi which looted the poor people on account of Hajj duties in the year 2016 and onward.

Discussing recovery of amount from M/s Mudhwal Manpower Services/Employment Agency, Rawalpindi which looted the poor people on account of Hajj duties in the year 2016 and onward, the committee was informed about the details of the case.

A complaint was filed by Muhammad Khalid , resident of Zhob, Balochistan, received against OEP of M/s Mudhwal Manpower Services, Rawalpindi.

The complainant alleged that he paid PKR 10,00,000 to Malik Bashir, OEP for visas. However, no visas were provided. A complaint was filed with the Bureau of the Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE & OE), after which a mutual settlement was entered by the two parties.

A cheque was given to the complainant which was not honoured by the banks hence the case was re-registered with (BE&OE) after a mere payment of 1,90000.

The committee took serious notice of the role of the State in such matters and said that mutual settlements in issues that pertained to misuse of powers endowed by the State.

It was asserted that in order to curb corruption and fraud security must be increased. The committee directed FIA to complete investigations on this case within a month.

