Senate committee takes notice of bowser explosion in Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday took stern notice of LPG bowser explosion in Multan which claimed 8 precious lives and inflicted minor and major injuries on 38 individuals.

Chaired by Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, the meeting was told by the Chairman OGRA that the mafia involved in LPG theft replaces LPG with CO2 for hefty returns. The LPG cost around Rs. 250,000 per ton as compared to the low cost CO2 cost around Rs. 30,000 per ton. The LPG carriers mixed the LPG with the CO2 at some unidentified places after filling bowsers from refinery, the Chairman OGRA added.

The City Police Officer (CPO0 Multan informed that four culprits involved in this heinous act has been arrested and FIR has been registered under the anti terrorism act. However, a similar incident occurred in Dera Ghazi Khan, resulting in no loss of human life, he added.

Senator Farooq H. Naek lamented the authorities, stating that 171 cases have been registered in January alone, reflecting the inefficiency of civil administration.

Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi inquired about the existing number of bowsers and the companies associated with the LPG business.

The Chairman OGRA replied that 3,00 companies associated with the LPG,and as of now, 2,000 registered bowsers in the country. Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee suggested that OGRA should make guidelines for LPG operators restricting them from stopping at unidentified places.

The Committee formed a Sub-Committee to probe the hazardous mixing of LPG with CO2 and directed OGRA in formulating SOPs for the prevention of this menace in the future.

Furthermore, the Committee was briefed by the Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) on its working and Performance during the last three years. Chairman NAPHDA informed that the authority was created with a vision to make affordable housing for the needy,and in the last 62 years, the authority has constructed 59,500 homes in various locations across the country mainly Sargodha,Chiniot,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,ICT and Lahore, with the collaboration of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The authority construct 3.5 marla homes with the minimal cost of 2.7 Million and also facilitate loans to land owners wiling to build homes for themselves. The Committee inquired whether the homes completed by NAPHDA had been delivered. Chairman NAPHA replied that the homes made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been delivered. However, the homes completed in Sargodha and Chiniot couldn’t be delivered due to insufficient disbursement of funds from Finance Ministry. The Committee decided to call upon the Finance Ministry in the next meeting for the immediate delivery of homes to avoid deterioration.

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek inquired about any existing collaboration with Sindh and Baluchistan province.

The Chairman NAPHDA stated that both provinces have not extended any cooperation despite several attempts to contact them. The Committee decided to call upon the Chief Secretaries of both the Provinces for probable collaboration between the Provinces and NAPHDA.

While discussing the performance of National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority, the Chairman NSDRA said that the Authority was created in November last year with a purpose to establish quality and eco-friendly seeds for agriculture boast. He further told that the board of the Authority comprises of Federal Minister, four farmers and experts plus the provincial secretaries of agriculture departments. However, the TORs of the Authority has been approved by the Federal Government. The Committee recommended that members of Parliament should be made part of Board to bring inclusivity in it, he added.

The meeting was attended by Senators Saadia Abbasi, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Farooq Hamid Khan, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Saleem Mandviwalla, Amir Waliuddin Chisti and Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan along with other senior officials of relevant Departments.