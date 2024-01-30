Senate Committee Vows To Safeguard CAA Pensioners' Rights
January 30, 2024
The Sub-committee of Senate Standing Committee on Aviation Tuesday discussed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), pension issues, proposed rule amendments, and assured interim relief for affected pensioners
Senator Saleem Mandiwalla chaired the meeting convened to address the pension concerns of Aviation employees retired between fiscal year 2014 and 2023.
The committee made a commitment to address the issues after the general elections being held on February 8, 2024, with a focus on safeguarding the rights of pensioners facing discrimination.
The sub-committee was told that CAA pensioners fall into three groups. Officials observed that pensioners retired before 2014, do not have any complaints. Furthermore, pensioners who retired between 2014 and 2022 have been receiving all allowances increased by the Federal government, except for the allowances in 2021 and 2022.
Nonetheless, pensioners who retired after 2022, have not received the five allowances announced by the federal government. Officials pointed out a clear disparity in pension emoluments.
Officials admitted discrepancies in certain CAA regulations, emphasizing that resolving the issue requires amending the regulations and obtaining subsequent approval from the Board.
They also highlighted the matter of excessive payment to a group of pensioners that needs to be recovered.
The petitioners requested interim relief until relevant rules are amended, and the matter concerning pensioners would be discussed and presented in the next CAA board meeting.
After the suspension of board meetings, the Secretary Aviation assured that next meeting that has scheduled after the general elections on February 8, 2024, would address the matter. The presentation to the CAA Board will include amended regulations, discussions on pensioner matters, and an invitation for the petitioners to attend the meeting.
In conclusion, the convener disposed of the agenda item based on the assurance from the Secretary Aviation, emphasizing the priority of protecting the rights of discriminated pensioners. Senator Umer Farooq and aviation officials also attended the meeting.
