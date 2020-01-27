UrduPoint.com
Senate Condemns Act Of Desecration Of Quran In Norway

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:26 PM

The Senate on Monday adopted a resolution unanimously, calling upon the government to summon the ambassador of Norway and convey the sense of shock and anguish felt by the people of Pakistan against the blasphemous act of SIAN, a right wing of Islamophobic Norwegian group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday adopted a resolution unanimously, calling upon the government to summon the ambassador of Norway and convey the sense of shock and anguish felt by the people of Pakistan against the blasphemous act of SIAN, a right wing of Islamophobic Norwegian group.

It also impress upon the Norwegian authorities for taking lawful action against those who desecrated the Holy Quran in Oslo on November 19, 2019. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed moved the resolution in the Senate.

The resolution says, "the Senate of Pakistan expresses its deepest dismay and shock on the vicious and contemptuous act of burning and desecrating the Holy Quran in Norway by the member of SIAN, a right wing of Islamophobic Norwegian group which has shocked the Muslims around the world.

The Senate of Pakistan strongly condemns this act for being hateful, vicious and contrary to the principles of International law laid down in several instruments including the UN General Assembly Resolution, Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights etc.

