UrduPoint.com

Senate Condemns Balochistan Terrorist Attacks, Offers Fateha For Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 12:41 PM

The Senate on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Noshki and Panjgur areas of Balochistan and offered Fateha for martyrs of the security forces

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Senate on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Noshki and Panjgur areas of Balochistan and offered Fateha for martyrs of the security forces.

The House also offered Fateha for personnel of Nowshera police and father of Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed led the Fateha and prayed for peace and security of the country.

