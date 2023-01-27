UrduPoint.com

Senate Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden, Netherlands

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2023 | 11:34 AM

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar has said Islam preaches the message of peace, tolerance and brotherhood and the Holy Quran is a complete code of life

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2023) The Senate on Friday held candid discussion on recent despicable acts of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands.

Participating in the debate, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in the two European countries.

He said islam preaches the message of peace, tolerance and brotherhood and the Holy Quran is a complete code of life.

The Minister said Islamophobic incidents in European countries are a matter of great concern.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government will take up the matter seriously at appropriate forums including the United Nations, OIC and the European Union and we will register our protest in a responsible manner.

In his remarks, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said protests are taking place in different parts of the world over the heinous crime committed in the two European countries. He said the acts in European countries have hurt the sentiments of Muslim Ummah.

Taking the floor, Mushtaq Ahmad said the desecration of Holy Quran is an immoral, provocative and terrorist attack against Muslims. He called for lodging strong protest with the envoys of Sweden and the Netherlands to convey the sentiments of the Muslims on the shameful acts.

