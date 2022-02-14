UrduPoint.com

Senate Condemns Incident Of Heckling Of Muslim Girl In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Senate condemns incident of heckling of Muslim girl in India

The Senate on Monday condemned the incident of heckling of a Muslim girl wearing 'Hijab' by RSS backed mob in the Indian State of Karnataka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Senate on Monday condemned the incident of heckling of a Muslim girl wearing 'Hijab' by RSS backed mob in the Indian State of Karnataka.

The Leader of the House, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem moved a motion on February 11, 2022 for debate. The House started formal discussion on it and strongly condemned the incident.

Participating in the debate on the issue, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Irfan Siddiqui, Ejaz Chaudhary, Saadia Abbas, senator Keshoo Bai, Mir Tahir Bizenjo, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar said that extremist acts against Muslims in India are shameful which had exposed the image of India as state before the world.

They said Hindu extremists had made the life for Hijab-wearing students miserable in India.

They said that islam teaches us humanity, brotherhood and gives the lesson of peace.

The lawmakers, in the upper house of the Parliament, urged the Muslim Ummah to stand united against enemies of Islam who are targeting the innocent Muslims.

Appreciating the Muslim girl for not bowing down, they said the brave daughter faced the Hindu extremists with exemplary courage, which was being admired across the globe.

They criticized the international human rights organization for not raising its voice against the Hindu extremists.

>