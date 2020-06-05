Senate condemns Indian atrocities in Kashmir, illegal incursions into Chinese territory

The Senate unanimously adopted a resolution on Friday to condemn violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir and its illegal incursion into Chinese territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Senate unanimously adopted a resolution on Friday to condemn violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir and its illegal incursion into Chinese territory.

The Opposition Leader Raja Zafar ul Haq tabled this joint supplementary resolution which was unanimously adopted by the House.

The Senate condemned extra-judicial killings of 13 unarmed innocent youths on the other day and demanded the immediate action from the Secretary General of United Nations.

The House declared fullest support to the cause of plebiscite in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) which is the only peaceful and democratic way of solving this burning issue.

The Senate also fully supported the strong stance against illegal incursions into Chinese territory.