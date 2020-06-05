UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Condemns Indian Atrocities In Kashmir, Illegal Incursions Into Chinese Territory

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:19 PM

Senate condemns Indian atrocities in Kashmir, illegal incursions into Chinese territory

The Senate unanimously adopted a resolution on Friday to condemn violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir and its illegal incursion into Chinese territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Senate unanimously adopted a resolution on Friday to condemn violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir and its illegal incursion into Chinese territory.

The Opposition Leader Raja Zafar ul Haq tabled this joint supplementary resolution which was unanimously adopted by the House.

The Senate condemned extra-judicial killings of 13 unarmed innocent youths on the other day and demanded the immediate action from the Secretary General of United Nations.

The House declared fullest support to the cause of plebiscite in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) which is the only peaceful and democratic way of solving this burning issue.

The Senate also fully supported the strong stance against illegal incursions into Chinese territory.

Related Topics

India Resolution Senate Occupied Kashmir United Nations China From Raja Zafar Ul Haq Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE donation to boost PPE production in UK

5 minutes ago

Man killed over land dispute in Kasur

21 seconds ago

15 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

23 seconds ago

PPP exploits rights of deserving youth in Sindh: H ..

24 seconds ago

7 petrol pumps sealed in Faisalabad

28 seconds ago

Tobacco exports increase 53.96 % to $29.567 mln

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.