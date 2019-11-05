UrduPoint.com
Senate Condoles Sad Demise Of Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar Bhinder

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

Senate condoles sad demise of Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar Bhinder

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Senate Tuesday adopted a unanimous condolence resolution expressing its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar Bhinder, a veteran politician.

Presenting the resolution in the House, Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq said the deceased was elected as a Member of the Provincial Assembly of West Pakistan in 1962 and 1965, respectively.

He remained West Pakistan Assembly Speaker from 1963 to 1969, and was a central figure in Muslim League leadership.

He was also elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab in 1977 and thereafter became Speaker of the Assembly. He was also nominated as Member of the Majlis-e-Shoora in 1984.

Chaudhry Anwar remained Member of the Senate of Pakistan from 1994 to 1999 and again from 2003 to 2009, and held membership of various important committees of the Senate.

Late Senator Bhinder remained a guiding factor for the House and Committees; as a former member, he made useful contributions in the legislative functions of the Senate and often provided support in reviewing the legislative instruments.

He also compiled Alphabetical Catalogue of Federal Laws of Pakistan, from 1836 to 2014, which was a great contribution and an effective research tool for legislators, researchers, students of law and general public.

The services rendered by late Anwar Bhinder would be long remembered and his loss would be deeply mourned.

"We all share the loss sustained by his family and friends. This House expresses its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family. We pray to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul."

