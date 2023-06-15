Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Senators from both government and opposition benches on Thursday participated in the debate on the budget 2023-24 in the upper house of the parliament and recommended various proposals to make it more people-friendly.

Participating in the discussion on the budget for the year 2023-24, Senator Asad Ali Junajo suggested that funds should be released for flood-affected people of Sindh province who faced the loss of lives and property during the 2022 floods.

He added that relief should also be announced for farmers who received great losses due to the flood.

He hailed the decision of a sufficient increase in the salaries of government employees by up to 35% considering their problems. He suggested making the same increase in pension also to give relief to the pensioners.

He said that electric vehicles should be promoted as the petrol rates are high. He said that small electric vehicles should be given more exemption from duties for low-income class people.

He said that people have expectations from the government and expressed the hope that the government will meet their expectations.

Senator Fauzia Arshad said that more incentives should be announced for the poor segment of society. He added that the government should take sincere steps to achieve targets.

Senator Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur demanded strict action against those who were involved in May 9 incidents and added that there should be a proper investigation.

She said that the budget should be made pro-poor people and for this purpose, more incentives should be announced.

Senator Palwasha Khan said that the past government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did nothing for the people during its tenure and failed to implement their so-called economic policies in "Naya Pakistan".

She said that the attack on the Jinnah House was not a spontaneous act or reaction but it was a preplanned one. She added the incident was very unfortunate and urged to take strict action against the mastermind and culprits who were behind the incident.

Senator Prof Sajid Mir said that the May 9 incident was condemnable and the mastermind was such a person who tried to create chaos in the country.

He said that despite the difficult economic situation, the government has presented the best tax-free budget with more incentives for poor and salaried class people. He also appreciated the steps proposed in the budget for the promotion of the agriculture sector in the country.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan said that the PTI has formally launched a campaign against Pakistan to stop international organizations to support the country besides targeting its trade. He however said that despite all their tactics, the government has presented the best budget.

He said that various innovative steps were taken to boost the country's economy during the tenure of Mian Nawaz Sharif when the country was on the right track of economic progress. He added the present government has launched several development projects in a limited time in various sectors including health, education, IT, highways, water, power and social sector.

Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Kamran Michael, and Senator Falak Naz also participated in the debate.