Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Senators from both government and opposition benches on Monday participated in the debate on the budget 2023-24 in the upper house of the parliament and recommended various proposals to make it more people-friendly.

Participating in the discussion on the budget for the year 2023-24, Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi said that there should be a charter of the economy for the long-term basis to change the life of the common man.

She said that there is a good increase in the salaries and pension of government employees in the budget, however, she stressed the need to ensure proper implementation of this decision. She said that many taxes should be reviewed and make friendly particularly related with the IT sector.

She said that those citizens using solar energy should be exempted from the tax as they are contributing to the country. She also suggested announcing investors and peoples awards to create a culture of encouragement.

Senator Fida Muhammad said that everyone should play a role in the progress of the country and work jointly for the strengthening of democratic institutions. He said that more incentives should be announced for the poor segment of society.

Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir said that the role of the Senate on the budgetary documents should be more strengthened. He urged to make strong economic decisions for economic viability to control inflation and improve quality of life.

He said that power generation is major issue and stressed the need to improve the management system of power companies. He said that more focus should be on the efficiency of the independent power producers.

He said that IT and medicine exports should be enhanced up to $ 50 billion in the next five years which is very low presently and below $3 billion. He urged the government to take measures to attract more foreign direct investment.