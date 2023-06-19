UrduPoint.com

Senate Continues Debate On Budget 2023-24

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Senators from both government and opposition benches on Monday participated in the debate on the budget 2023-24 in the upper house of the parliament and recommended various proposals to make it more people-friendly.

Participating in the discussion on the budget for the year 2023-24, Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi said that there should be a charter of the economy for the long-term basis to change the life of the common man.

She said that there is a good increase in the salaries and pension of government employees in the budget, however, she stressed the need to ensure proper implementation of this decision. She said that many taxes should be reviewed and make friendly particularly related with the IT sector.

She said that those citizens using solar energy should be exempted from the tax as they are contributing to the country. She also suggested announcing investors and peoples awards to create a culture of encouragement.

Senator Fida Muhammad said that everyone should play a role in the progress of the country and work jointly for the strengthening of democratic institutions. He said that more incentives should be announced for the poor segment of society.

Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir said that the role of the Senate on the budgetary documents should be more strengthened. He urged to make strong economic decisions for economic viability to control inflation and improve quality of life.

He said that power generation is major issue and stressed the need to improve the management system of power companies. He said that more focus should be on the efficiency of the independent power producers.

He said that IT and medicine exports should be enhanced up to $ 50 billion in the next five years which is very low presently and below $3 billion. He urged the government to take measures to attract more foreign direct investment.

Related Topics

Senate Exports Poor Parliament Budget Man Progress From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

3 minutes ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

1 hour ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.