Senate continues debate on presidential address

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Senators on Friday continued their discussion at the floor of the Senate here on the address of President Arif Alvi to the joint session of the Parliament.

Senator Waleed Iqbal said the address of the President was the manifestation that democracy was moving ahead in the country according to the constitutional parameters.

He said the government overcame the challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic through its smart lockdown policy and due to the exemplary discipline exibited by the nation.

He lauded the frontline health workers including doctors, nurses and paramedics for valiantly fighting the coronavirus disease and for diligently treating the patients.

The National Command and Operation Center, National Disaster Management Authority and media played a critical role in implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines and for raising awareness among the people about the deadly disease, he observed.

The Senator paid tribute to the security departments for their valour and bravery during the war against terrorism, adding 18000 terrorists were killed or captured in 1237 military kinetic operations, 1100 Al Qaeda operatives were captured and four terrorist networks were dismantled with intelligence sharing with 70 countries.

There was a drastic reduction in terror attacks and suicide bombings in the last five years, he noted.

The nation also overcame the challenge of extremism, he told.

Senator Javed Abbasi said the address of the President was meant to give vision to the nation about different policies.

He said lawmaking was the prerogative of the Parliament and criticised the issuing of ordinances in large numbers.

Senator Sarfraz Bugti while raising a point of public importance complained that despite assurances in the Senate committees and by gas companies the area of Sui in Balochistan was without gas and people were protesting on the issue.

Later, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani adjourned the house to meet again on Monday evening at 3 p.m.