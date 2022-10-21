Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday at Prime Minister's Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday at Prime Minister's Office.

Chairman Senate handed over a cheque amounting to Rs. 11 million as a contribution towards Prime Ministers Flood Relief Fund, 2022.

In addition to 11 million, Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate contributed two months' salary and the staff of the Senate Secretariat contributed two and three days' salary which turns to an amount of Rs. 6.95 million and already contributed to Prime Ministers Flood Relief Fund, 2022 through AGPR, said a press releaseThe aggregate contribution from the Senate of Pakistan, thus, amounts to Rs. 17.95 million.