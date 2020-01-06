Senate debates amendments to Constitution in view of evolving needs

The Senate on Monday debated a motion, under Rule 218, with an emphasis to review the amendments, enacted till date to the Constitution in view of the evolving requirements of the Federation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday debated a motion, under Rule 218, with an emphasis to review the amendments, enacted till date to the Constitution in view of the evolving requirements of the Federation.

The motion was moved by MQM Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and the lawmakers came up with mixed response on it.

Those who spoke on the the motion included Sassui Palijo, Usman Kakar, Faisal Javed, Farooq H Naek, Muhammd Ali Saif, Tahir Bizinjo, Ghous Muhammad Niazi, Seemee Ezdi, Dr Sikandar Mandhro, Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Walid Iqbal,Bahramand Khan Tangi and Muhammad Ayub.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati said that the Constitution can be amended as per the contemporary requirements since the developed nations and vibrant democracies had opted for this practice to carry out constitutional amendments.

Azam Khan Swati said that the options of amendments and discussion should not abandoned, adding it should not be for political point-scoring in the House.

The minister said that the motion ought to be adopted in the House and added the Senate was the ultimate and best forum for discussion and legislation.