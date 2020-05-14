Senate debates on COVID-19 containment strategy; seeks collective approach towards handling pandemic

Senate Thursday held a debate thoroughly on the government strategy adopted to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) that claimed more than 730 lives in Pakistan and 294,000 worldwide in just few months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Senate Thursday held a debate thoroughly on the government strategy adopted to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) that claimed more than 730 lives in Pakistan and 294,000 worldwide in just few months.

The house during its second sitting of the 298th session, chaired by Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, stressed the need of greater national unity and collective approach towards handling the deadly virus more efficiently.

Lawmakers from the opposition and treasury benches analyzed the preventive measures, ease of lockdown, safety of public and financial implications from different aspects.

Initiating the debate, Senator Aurangzeb Khan asked the government to make arrangements for early repatriation of all Pakistanis stranded in different countries after the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the whole world was facing the pandemic and struggling to overcome it and return to normalcy at the earliest.

Mian Attique Shaikh of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said a special committee should be constituted to devise an effective strategy at the national level, keeping in view the post-coronavirus scenario, and promote digitalization in diverse fields.

He asked the government to reduce duty on import of laptop computers and mobile phones to facilitate younger generation in getting education and doing jobs on modern lines.

Mushahidullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League�Nawaz (PML-N) said almost 300,000 people had so far died across the world due to the virus, and appreciated the doctors' community for treating the COVID-19 patients, putting their own lives at risk.

He said there were some rumours about the spread of virus, adding the time would decide whether it was man- made or natural calamity.

He said Pakistan should become part of the consortium working to develop the vaccine for COVID-19 at world level, adding the vaccine would be given the consortium member countries on priority, once it was developed.

He asked the government to consult opposition leaders for evolving national consensus on a uniformed strategy to combat the virus.

MORE/raz-mag