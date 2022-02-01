UrduPoint.com

Senate Dedicates Friday For Kashmir Debate, To Hold One-sitting In Muzaffarabad During Current Session

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Senate dedicates Friday for Kashmir debate, to hold one-sitting in Muzaffarabad during current session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Senate of Pakistan would hold a thorough debate on the Kashmir issue on Friday to highlight the plight of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), expressing complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

"There will be no business other than the discussion on Kashmir issue on Friday," said Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday endorsing the request of Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Wassem to dedicate Friday for the debate on Kashmir issue.

As the House proceedings started, Dr Shahzad stood from his seat and said February 5 was very important for Pakistan as on that day the whole nation expressed complete solidarity with its Kashmiri brethren.

He said on that day the international community was given a strong message that the Pakistani nation always stood by people of IIOJK firmly in their just cause to get freedom from the Indian yoke and their legitimate right to self-determination.

Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had also sent a letter to him the other day, suggesting to hold a sitting of the Senate in Muzaffarabad as it would give further strength to the Kashmir cause.

He said although February 5 had almost approached and the time was too short, a sitting of the House would be arranged in Muzaffarabad during the current session.

Sanjrani said all ambassadors stationed in Pakistan and human rights organizations would also be invited for the session so that they could witness the proceedings and know about the sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of brutal Indian forces.

>