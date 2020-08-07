UrduPoint.com
Senate Defence body visits NCOC; lauds efforts of NCOC, federating units against COVID

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Defence on Friday visited National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and lauded the joint efforts of the NCOC and federating units against COVID-19.

The Senate delegation was led by Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Walid Iqbal.

Chairman NCOC, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar briefed the Senate delegation on NCOC measures and strides made to overcome the Coronavirus spread in collaboration with the federating units.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said all policy decisions pertaining to COVID-19 were being taken with mutual consensus of all the federating units where no political interference and hindrance was observed in the process.

Senator Walid Iqbal extended his gratitude to the NCOC and the armed forces for their all-out support to the civil administration in coping with the pandemic.

Senator Walid emphasised that NCOC was the centre of strong civil military collaboration. The measures and efforts of NCOC had helped in encouraging masses to observe behavioural change voluntarily that resulted in decline of the disease however, no complacency should be observed by the populace in adhering to safety and health protocols to contain Pandemic spread, he emphasised.

The senators interacted with the entire NCOC team and presented their suggestions and submissions before the forum.

National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman, Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, whereas Senators Walid Iqbal, Lieutenant General (R) Abdul Qayyum, Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Abdul Rehman Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed Khan participated in the meeting.

