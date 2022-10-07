UrduPoint.com

Senate Defers Nine Motions Seeking Extension For Presenting Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The Upper House of the Parliament (Senate) on Friday deferred nine motions under Rule 194 (1) seeking extension for four standing committees to present reports on various interventions referred to them.

These motions were related to Standing Committees on Human Rights, Narcotics Control, Aviation and Interior seeking 60-day extension for them to present reports on the various parliamentary interventions referred to them. The Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani asked the relevant Chairpersons of the Committees to defer these motions which was agreed.

Likewise, two reports of Standing Committees on National food Security and Research and Foreign Affairs were also not presented. Likewise, two Calling Attention Notices were also deferred and likely to be taken up on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday).

