Open Menu

Senate Delegation Explores Collaborative Opportunities During UK Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Senate delegation explores collaborative opportunities during UK visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A delegation from the Pakistan Senate, led by Senators Khalida Ateeb, Keshoo Bai, Abida Azeem and Additional Secretary Hafeez Sheikh, is undertaking a study tour to the United Kingdom Parliament.

During their visit to Westminster, the delegation received a warm welcome and an in-depth tour of the British Parliament, coupled with a comprehensive briefing on the workings and composition of the UK's parliamentary democracy, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

In a subsequent meeting at the CPA Headquarters in London, the delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with CPA Secretary-General Stephen Twigg.

Matters of mutual interest were deliberated, with a focus on strengthening collaboration and synergy for parliamentary and democratic enhancement.

The forthcoming General and Senate elections in Pakistan were highlighted, presenting an opportune moment for the CPA to resume its prior initiatives, including post-election seminars and workshops for newly-elected parliamentarians.

The Pakistan Senate delegation underscored the potential for increased cooperation by urging the CPA to establish a regional office in Pakistan. This move is seen as pivotal in expanding collaborative initiatives with both Federal and provincial parliaments, aiming to bolster the capacities of elected members, staffers, and officials.

Both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation between the CPA and the Pakistan Parliament, particularly the Senate.

The collaboration aims to foster a deeper understanding of parliamentary practices and democratic principles.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Parliament Democracy Visit London United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

2 hours ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

4 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

7 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

8 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

8 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

8 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

9 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan