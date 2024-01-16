Senate Delegation Explores Collaborative Opportunities During UK Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A delegation from the Pakistan Senate, led by Senators Khalida Ateeb, Keshoo Bai, Abida Azeem and Additional Secretary Hafeez Sheikh, is undertaking a study tour to the United Kingdom Parliament.
During their visit to Westminster, the delegation received a warm welcome and an in-depth tour of the British Parliament, coupled with a comprehensive briefing on the workings and composition of the UK's parliamentary democracy, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
In a subsequent meeting at the CPA Headquarters in London, the delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with CPA Secretary-General Stephen Twigg.
Matters of mutual interest were deliberated, with a focus on strengthening collaboration and synergy for parliamentary and democratic enhancement.
The forthcoming General and Senate elections in Pakistan were highlighted, presenting an opportune moment for the CPA to resume its prior initiatives, including post-election seminars and workshops for newly-elected parliamentarians.
The Pakistan Senate delegation underscored the potential for increased cooperation by urging the CPA to establish a regional office in Pakistan. This move is seen as pivotal in expanding collaborative initiatives with both Federal and provincial parliaments, aiming to bolster the capacities of elected members, staffers, and officials.
Both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation between the CPA and the Pakistan Parliament, particularly the Senate.
The collaboration aims to foster a deeper understanding of parliamentary practices and democratic principles.
Recent Stories
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Wazirabad attack accused18 minutes ago
-
IGP inspires new police recruits at passing out parade18 minutes ago
-
ECP suspends membership of four senators for asset details failure18 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for misbehaving with polio team18 minutes ago
-
Muslim Hands, AIOU Mirpur hosts capacity building workshop18 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding rejection of Justice Naqvi's plea to stay SJC proceedings18 minutes ago
-
HCCI VP met Incharge anti-encroachment, urges to remove illegal encroachment28 minutes ago
-
Sindh Food Authority launches awareness campaign about healthy food28 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM 'distressed' over surge in crimes28 minutes ago
-
Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh: PMD38 minutes ago
-
US President's Advisor Shahid Khan visits Taxila Museum38 minutes ago
-
PM meets US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry48 minutes ago