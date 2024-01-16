Senate delegation explores collaborative opportunities during UK visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A delegation from the Pakistan Senate, led by Senators Khalida Ateeb, Keshoo Bai, Abida Azeem and Additional Secretary Hafeez Sheikh, is undertaking a study tour to the United Kingdom Parliament.

During their visit to Westminster, the delegation received a warm welcome and an in-depth tour of the British Parliament, coupled with a comprehensive briefing on the workings and composition of the UK's parliamentary democracy, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

In a subsequent meeting at the CPA Headquarters in London, the delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with CPA Secretary-General Stephen Twigg.

Matters of mutual interest were deliberated, with a focus on strengthening collaboration and synergy for parliamentary and democratic enhancement.

The forthcoming General and Senate elections in Pakistan were highlighted, presenting an opportune moment for the CPA to resume its prior initiatives, including post-election seminars and workshops for newly-elected parliamentarians.

The Pakistan Senate delegation underscored the potential for increased cooperation by urging the CPA to establish a regional office in Pakistan. This move is seen as pivotal in expanding collaborative initiatives with both Federal and provincial parliaments, aiming to bolster the capacities of elected members, staffers, and officials.

Both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation between the CPA and the Pakistan Parliament, particularly the Senate.

The collaboration aims to foster a deeper understanding of parliamentary practices and democratic principles.