Senate delegation for strengthening bilateral ties with British Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A high-profile delegation from the Senate comprised of Senator Khalida Ateeb, Senator Abida Azeem, Senator Keshoo Bai and Additional Secretary Hafeez Sheikh held a very constructive and cordial meeting with Lord Qurban Hussain and British MP Yasmeen Qureshi in London.

In a spirit of collaboration, both sides delved into matters of mutual interest during the interactive session, said a press release received here on Wednesday.

The delegation provided a comprehensive overview of Pakistan's electoral system, shedding light on the composition of both the National Assembly and the Senate, with a particular focus on the representation of women through special seats.

In turn, British parliamentarians shared insights into the intricacies of their parliamentary and electoral systems, emphasizing the process of becoming a member of the British House of Lords.

The meeting, conducted in a friendly atmosphere, resulted in a mutual understanding of the respective parliamentary structures.

Both sides expressed their commitment to fostering closer ties between the two parliaments, emphasizing the importance of enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The delegation expressed optimism on further building upon the positive momentum generated during this meeting, anticipating further collaborative initiatives that would strengthen the bond between the Parliaments and parliamentarians of Pakistan and the United Kingdom.