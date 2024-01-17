Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of the Senate of Pakistan led by Senator Khalida Ateeb held a "very constructive and cordial" meeting with Lord Qurban Hussain and British MP Yasmin Quresh in London

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A delegation of the Senate of Pakistan led by Senator Khalida Ateeb held a "very constructive and cordial" meeting with Lord Qurban Hussain and British MP Yasmin Quresh in London.

The delegation also included Senator Abida Azeem, Senator Keshoo Bai, and Additional Secretary Hafeez Sheikh, the Pakistan High Commission in London wrote on X.

In the meeting, they discussed multiple subjects, particularly the women representation in the parliament.

They emphasised on collaborative initiatives to further strengthen bond between the parliaments and parliamentarians of Pakistan and the United Kingdom.