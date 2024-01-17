Open Menu

Senate Delegation Meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi In London

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London

A delegation of the Senate of Pakistan led by Senator Khalida Ateeb held a "very constructive and cordial" meeting with Lord Qurban Hussain and British MP Yasmin Quresh in London

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A delegation of the Senate of Pakistan led by Senator Khalida Ateeb held a "very constructive and cordial" meeting with Lord Qurban Hussain and British MP Yasmin Quresh in London.

The delegation also included Senator Abida Azeem, Senator Keshoo Bai, and Additional Secretary Hafeez Sheikh, the Pakistan High Commission in London wrote on X.

In the meeting, they discussed multiple subjects, particularly the women representation in the parliament.

They emphasised on collaborative initiatives to further strengthen bond between the parliaments and parliamentarians of Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Parliament London United Kingdom Women

Recent Stories

Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal tra ..

Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months

3 minutes ago
 Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackli ..

Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues

3 minutes ago
 Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contempor ..

Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contemporary issues of the world: Aneeq ..

3 minutes ago
 SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against terminat ..

SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination

3 minutes ago
 Business community asks to play active role in loc ..

Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues

4 minutes ago
 ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: ..

ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif

10 minutes ago
Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings

Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings

7 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
 Seven drug-peddlers held

Seven drug-peddlers held

7 minutes ago
 FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector

FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector

7 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bha ..

DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct

7 minutes ago
 Sue first ICC-appointed female neutral umpire for ..

Sue first ICC-appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan