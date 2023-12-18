Open Menu

Senate Delegation Visits Kuwait Embassy, Condole Death Of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A Senate delegation led by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani paid a visit to the Kuwait Embassy in Islamabad to convey heartfelt condolences on the passing of the esteemed Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The delegation, comprising Senators Naseebullah Bazai, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, and Danesh Kumar, led by Chairman Senate expressed deep sorrow with the Kuwaiti Ambassador, over the great loss of the Emir of Kuwait, said a news release issued here on Monday.

As a gesture of respect, Sadiq Sanjrani penned poignant condolence remarks in the memorial book dedicated to guests, underscoring the significant loss felt not only by Kuwait's royal family but also resonating profoundly with the people of Pakistan.

"In the demise of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, we have lost a true friend and a dynamic leader," Chairman Senate remarked.

"His personal commitment to regional stability, global development, and his role in fostering international harmony will be remembered and cherished for generations to come".

Sanjrani further conveyed his heartfelt condolences, sharing the grief of Kuwait and its people during this difficult time. "May Allah grant forgiveness and exalt the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," he added.

The Chairman's visit stands as a testament to the enduring bond between Pakistan and Kuwait, showcasing solidarity and sympathy during this period of mourning.

