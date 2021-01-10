UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Delegation Visits Mustafa's House To Condole His Father Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Senate delegation visits Mustafa's house to condole his father death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of senators led by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visited Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar's residence here on Sunday to offer condolence over the sad demise of his father Haji Nawaz Khokhar.

During the visit, the Senate chairman offered Fateha for the departed soul and remained with the family for some time.

He prayed to the Almighty to give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family, said a news release.

He called former deputy speaker Haji Nawaz Khokhar a seasoned politician.

The delegation included Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Leader of House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, Leader of opposition Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Javed Abbasi and others.

Related Topics

Senate Visit Sunday Afridi Family Opposition Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

11 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

26 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

41 minutes ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.