Senate Delegation Visits Usman Kakar's Residence

Tue 29th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with parliamentary delegation visited the residence of Former Senator and senior leader of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, late Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, in Balochistan Muslim Bagh.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed his condolences with the family of Usman Khan Kakar, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Chairman Senate prayed for the forgiveness of Muhammad Usman Kakar and the elevation of high ranks thereafter.

Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the late Senator.

"Balochistan Province has lost a veteran politician. The late Senator truly represented Balochistan and its people inside and outside the Parliament, " he said.

Usman Kakar truly highlighted the problems of Balochistan in the Senate and Senate committees, he added.

Usman Kakar's untiring services for the underdeveloped areas of the country and especially to the province of Balochistan would always be remembered in good words, said Chairman Senate.

Usman Kakar's political and social services would always be remembered, the Chairman underlined during the visit.

While hailing late Kakar's role, the Chairman said he always struggled and raised his voice for the rights of the underdeveloped classes. The demise of Usman Kakar has created a huge political vacuum that is difficult to fill, he further said.

The Chairman Senate spent some time with the bereaved family along with the parliamentary delegation.

Senators Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Ahmed Khan, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Senator Manzoor Kakar, Senator Dinesh Kumar, and Senator Prince Umar Ahmadzai also accompanied Chairman Senate.

