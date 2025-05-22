Open Menu

Senate Denounces Khuzdar Terror Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Senate denounces Khuzdar terror attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the recent terrorist attack on a bus carrying schoolchildren in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

Senator Agha Shah Zaib Durrani presented the resolution, highlighting the nation’s unity in condemning the heinous act.

The resolution condemned the attack as cowardly and shameful, alleging it was orchestrated by India and carried out through its proxies in Khuzdar. Senators urged an independent investigation to identify and hold those responsible accountable.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, the Upper House reaffirmed its commitment to fighting terrorism and protecting innocent citizens, particularly children. The resolution reflects the nation’s united stance against such acts of terror and its collective determination to uphold peace and security.

