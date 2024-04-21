Senate Deputy Chairman Calls On Punjab Governor Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Senate Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasir met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor's House Lahore on Sunday.
Matters of mutual interest and other important issues were discussed during the meeting.
Punjab Governor congratulated Syedal Khan Nasir on assuming the office of Deputy Chairman Senate.
Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the supremacy of the Constitution and law is vital for the development of country, adding that uniform development of all units is very important for the strength of the federation.
He said “We have to strengthen our democratic institutions for sustainable development of country”. He said that the current leadership is taking concrete steps to address the challenges facing the country.
The Governor said that an economically self-sufficient, energetic Pakistan and a socially empowered society with high morals and mutual respect is our destination.
