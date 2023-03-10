Senate deputy chairman stresses joint struggle to handle economic challenges

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi has stressed the need for joint efforts by all political parties to handle the economic challenges, being faced by the country currently

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi has stressed the need for joint efforts by all political parties to handle the economic challenges, being faced by the country currently.

Talking to the media at the inaugural ceremony of Electricity Pakistan Exhibition at Expo Centre here on Friday, he said that economic survival was necessary for the country's survival and politicians should think about the economy first. He said that renewable energy, including solar, was needed now for survival of the country's economy. He said promotion of solar energy could provide for solution to the country's problems, because it would generate cheap electricity, and the import bill would be reduced.

In the current economic situation, the solar energy exhibition was a great achievement, he added.

Chief organiser Saleem Khan Tanoli said that the purpose of the exhibition was to create awareness about alternative energy and promote solar. The government should remove tax and ban on the import of solar equipment and exempt foreign capital so that the industry could run on cheap energy.

He said that apart from Pakistan, 120 companies from Japan, China and other countries had set up stalls in the solar exhibition and the international solar exhibition would continue for three days.