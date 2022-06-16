UrduPoint.com

Senate Directs ECP To Postpone Election Schedule On Seat Vacated By Mandhro

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the election schedule of the Senate seat which fell vacant due to the death of Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro as his burial has not yet taken place.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem drew the attention of the Senate Chairman saying that ECP has issued a schedule for election on the seat that fell vacant due to the demise of Dr. Sikandar Mandhro.

He said indeed, the dead body of the deceased member of the Senate Dr. Sikandar Mandhro was still in the United States of America and arrangements were underway to bring his dead body for onward burial in Pakistan.

But surprisingly showing undue haste, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued an election schedule for the seat of Dr.

Sikandar.

Bahramand Khan Tangi asked ECP to stop the electioneering process on the vacant seat of Dr. Sikandar as the deceased Senator has not yet been buried.

Mushtaq Ahmed said ECP has overstepped from its mandate by announcing the election schedule and ECP should be directed to postpone the schedule.

Ejaz Chaudhry said no benefit to appealing ECP as they did not pay heed to any appeals.

He blamed ECP for what he said mess in Punjab as the ECP did not announce the Names of alternate candidates of PTI on five reserve seats declared vacant due to disqualification of dissident members of provincial assembly (MPAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani asked fellow Senators to avoid playing to the galleries and criticizing institutions.

First time in the country's history a government was changed in a constitutional way.

