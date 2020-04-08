Senate directs Railways to increase preventive measures against COVID-19

Pakistan Senate secretariat has directed the Railways to increase precautionary/preventive measures amid Corona Virus pandemic threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Senate secretariat has directed the Railways to increase precautionary/preventive measures amid Corona Virus pandemic threat.

According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, Railways has already completed its protective measures against COVID-19 by setting up 300 beds quarantine facility in its business class passenger coaches before March 30.

Quarantine wards have been already established in the Railways eight hospitals and 26 dispensaries across the country.

PR has also established hospitals at different railway stations where doctors and paramedical staff remains alert for 24 hours.The spokesperson informed the Railways forced was also spraying disinfectant at railway stations and other places inside the premises of Pakistan Railways as precautionary measure directed by the government.