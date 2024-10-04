Open Menu

Senate Dy Chairman, BNP-M Leader Discuss Overall Political Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan and acting President of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Sajid Tareen on Friday discussed the current political and social situation in the country, with a particular focus on Balochistan

During the meeting, Syedaal Khan emphasized the importance of unity among political forces and stakeholders to address the nation's challenges.

He stressed that development and prosperity could only be achieved if political forces collaborate beyond party lines.

"We do not believe in divisive politics. It is essential to rise above political affiliations and move forward for the betterment of the country," Syedaal Khan said.

He also highlighted the value of communication and dialogue between leaders from various political perspectives, noting that such exchanges promoted a deeper understanding of the issues at hand.

Syedaal Khan commended Sajid Tareen's efforts and extended his best wishes for his continued success in serving the people.

