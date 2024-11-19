Senate Education Body restores 137 teachers; addresses media misinformation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, following tireless efforts and continuous day-to-day hearings, reinstated 137 teachers of ICT public sector schools who had been previously dismissed.

The teachers were officially notified and regularized on 18th November 2024.

Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training met with Senator Bushra Anjum Butt Tuesday at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, emphasized that the committee's Primary objective is to facilitate deserving individuals, particularly youth, in overcoming challenges in their educational journey.

However, after the conclusion of the meeting, the chairperson expressed her discontent regarding media misinformation surrounding the issue, particularly claims that the reinstatement of the teachers was solely a Ministry-led initiative. She clarified that this matter had been stalled for years and only gained momentum over the last six months due to the committee’s persistent efforts and daily hearings.

In a statement, Senator Butt observed certain sections of the media for spreading inaccurate information, asserting that it is the responsibility of the media to provide correct and unbiased reports. She also issued a formal ban on the media outlet that has propagated this misleading information, “If information is to be manipulated, then there is no need for it to be reported," Senator Butt lamented

Key Agenda Items Discussed during the meeting included Private Members Bill on Educational Curriculum moved by Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri.

A subcommittee was formed, led by Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Khalida Ateeb, and Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri, to review the "Federal Supervision of Curricula, Textbooks, and Maintenance of Standards of Education (Amendment) Bill 2024".

The bill will undergo further scrutiny, with special attention given to the viewpoints of the Islamic Council of Ideology, on education on reproductive health to be included in the Curricula.

Senator Butt also advocated for mental health education to be incorporated into the national curriculum, highlighting the importance of addressing issues like depression, anxiety, and demotivation among youth. Additionally, she emphasized the need for comprehensive education on reproductive health as presented in the bill.

Senator Shahadut Awan raised a starred question regarding the number of scholarships offered during the past three years. The committee chairperson instructed the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to expedite the response.

Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan raised a point of public importance concerning derogatory remarks about Pashtuns found in O-level textbooks. In response, the committee took immediate action, securing a formal apology from the author. All copies of the offending textbooks were confiscated, and an official notification was issued to remove them from the market. The books will be reprinted and republished without errors.

On the occasion, a comprehensive briefing was presented by the CEO of Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), formerly known as NEST, regarding the organization’s performance and the status of scholarships offered to students.

Senator Butt emphasized the need for an official audit report to ensure there has been no fraudulent activity. She also stressed the importance of appointing a permanent CEO to ensure the organization operates effectively and efficiently.

The meeting was attended by Senators Falak Naz, Kamran Murtaza, Khalida Ateeb, Qurat-ul-Ain Marri, and Shahadut Awan, along with representatives from relevant departments.