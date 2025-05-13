Open Menu

Senate Election Against Vacant Seat On May 29

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Senate election against vacant seat on May 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced election to the Senate of Pakistan against a vacant General seat at the provincial Assembly of the Punjab on May 29.

The seat fell vacant upon the demise of Senator Sajid Mir on May 3, 2025.

According to a notification by the Provincial Election Commissioner on Tuesday, the nomination papers may be filed on May 14 and 15. The Names of the nominated candidates will be published on May 16.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on May 17 while appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers will be filed on May 20. The appeals will be disposed on May 22.

The revised list of candidates will be published on May 23,while the candidature may be withdrawn by May 24.

The polling will held at the Punjab Assembly chambers between 9 am to 4 pm.

The nomination papers may be received from the provincial ECP office of 10-Court Street during the office hours.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

4 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

12 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

13 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

13 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

13 hours ago
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

13 hours ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

13 hours ago
 Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

13 hours ago
 Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

13 hours ago
 Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first governmen ..

Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school

13 hours ago
 Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: ..

Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan