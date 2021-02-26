UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Election Campaign To End From Midnight Mar 1: ECP

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Senate election campaign to end from midnight Mar 1: ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that the election campaign for Senate election in the country will come to an end with effect from the midnight falling between the March 1st and March 2nd, 2021.

The commission has asked all the political parties and the contesting candidates to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on the March 3rd.

The commission has drawn attention of political parties and contesting candidates for Senate Elections, to the provisions of Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which provides that no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of a province during a period of forty-eight hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of the poll for an election in that province or Federal capital.

Violation of said provision will be illegal practice which is punishable in accordance with Section 183 of that Elections Act, 2017, it added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Election Commission Of Pakistan March 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s landmarks light up in colours of Kuwait ..

1 hour ago

New family-friendly garden opens in Ajman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

2 hours ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure unveils Nati ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health, Danat Al Emarat organise pre ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.