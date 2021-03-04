UrduPoint.com
Senate Election Exposed PDM's Definition Of 'vote Ko Izzat Do': Ali Zaidi

Senate election exposed PDM's definition of 'vote ko izzat do': Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that Hafeez Sheikh's loss in the Senate election proved Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative of horse trading and exposed Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) definition of 'vote ko izzat do'.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidates won all seats across the country including the women's seat in Islamabad where we polled 174 votes.

He said tha tPPP and Zardari threw money & bought votes for Yusuf Raza Gilani, but could only manage 169 votes which was still short of 172 majority.

"We will now expose PDM's narrative further in the vote of confidence! Will they go down on another "conscience buying" spree? Bring it on!" he added.

