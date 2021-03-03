UrduPoint.com
Senate Election: KP Assembly Speaker, Forest Minister Cast Vote

Wed 03rd March 2021

Senate Election: KP Assembly Speaker, Forest Minister cast vote

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Provincial Minister for Environment and Forest, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar here on Wednesday cast their votes in KP Assembly where polling for 12 Senate seats is in progress.

Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan and Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimour Salim Jhagra also polled their votes.

A total of 12 senators would be elected from KP Assembly. A total of 23 candidates are in run for 12 seats in KP Assembly. As many as 10 candidates are trying their luck on seven general seats, five on two technocrat seats, four on two women reserved seats and four candidates on lone non-Muslim seats.

Out of 145 MPAs in KP Assembly, PTI has 94 MPAs, JUIF 15, Jumaat e Islami 3, ANP 12, PMLN 7, PPPP5, PMLN one and four each by Balochistan Awami Party and Independents.

