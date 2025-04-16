KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold election for the general seat of the Senate of Pakistan, fallen vacant due to the death of late Senator Taj Haider.

According to notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, polling for election will be held on May 06, 2025 at Sindh Assembly building.

Nomination papers will be issued by the Returning Officer on April 17 while nominations would be filed from 18 to 19 April, 2025. The Returning Officer will publish the Names of nominated candidates on April 20 while last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers has been fixed on 22 April. Appeals against the nomination papers would be filed on April 24 and last date for hearing of the appeals is April 26 while revised list of candidates will be issued on April 27 and candidates would announce their withdrawal on 28 April while polling will be held on May 06, 2025 at Sindh Assembly from 9 am to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwer Chohan has been nominated as Returning Officer with 5 Polling officers for conducting election on vacant general seat of the Senate of Pakistan from Sindh. The Joint PEC Sain Baksh Channar, REC SBA Muhammad Yousuf, REC Mirpurkhas Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro, REC Hyderabad Azhar Hussain Tanwri and the District EC Karachi South Azra Mahesar were nominated as Polling Officer for Senate election on vacant seat from Sindh.