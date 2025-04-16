Senate Election On Taj Haider's Seat To Be Held On May 6
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold election for the general seat of the Senate of Pakistan, fallen vacant due to the death of late Senator Taj Haider.
According to notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, polling for election will be held on May 06, 2025 at Sindh Assembly building.
Nomination papers will be issued by the Returning Officer on April 17 while nominations would be filed from 18 to 19 April, 2025. The Returning Officer will publish the Names of nominated candidates on April 20 while last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers has been fixed on 22 April. Appeals against the nomination papers would be filed on April 24 and last date for hearing of the appeals is April 26 while revised list of candidates will be issued on April 27 and candidates would announce their withdrawal on 28 April while polling will be held on May 06, 2025 at Sindh Assembly from 9 am to 4 pm.
Meanwhile, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwer Chohan has been nominated as Returning Officer with 5 Polling officers for conducting election on vacant general seat of the Senate of Pakistan from Sindh. The Joint PEC Sain Baksh Channar, REC SBA Muhammad Yousuf, REC Mirpurkhas Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro, REC Hyderabad Azhar Hussain Tanwri and the District EC Karachi South Azra Mahesar were nominated as Polling Officer for Senate election on vacant seat from Sindh.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge and Human Development Authori ..
AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024
UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report
Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..
UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup
Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens
PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..
Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate election on Taj Haider's seat to be held on May 67 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, wife of slain among 3 arrested7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to develop high-tech aquaculture industry in Gwadar7 minutes ago
-
Ali Muhammad expresses sorrows over death of his office bearer's mother7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur sounds alarm on polio eradication efforts7 minutes ago
-
PM directs Health Ministry to expedite completion of Jinnah Medical Complex17 minutes ago
-
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts17 minutes ago
-
ICT admin teams rush in as storm disrupts city life17 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights significance of service rules to improve departments' progress17 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed in Gulberg area27 minutes ago
-
SALU delegation excels at 15th international microbiology conference27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Rescue 1122 centre bado Jabal27 minutes ago