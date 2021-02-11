Senate election on vacant seats to be held on March 3: ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Announcing the schedule of Senate election, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday notified that the polling will be held on March 3 on vacant seats on expiration of the term of the members.

According to a notification issued by ECP, the polling will be held from 0900 hours to 1700 hours simultaneously in Parliament House, Islamabad, and Provincial Assembly buildings in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The public notice will be issued by Returning Officers for inviting nomination papers on February 11 while the dates for filing of nomination papers by the candidates with the Returning Officer will be February 12 to February 13.

The date for publication of Names of the nominated candidates will be February 14 while the date for scrutiny of nomination papers will be February 15 to February 16.

Similarly, the dates for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be February 17 to February 18. The dates for disposal of appeals by the Tribunals will be February 19 to February 20.

The date of publication of revised list of candidates will be February 21 while the date for withdrawal of candidature will be February 22.

The commission called upon the members of provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces to elect members against seven general seats, two women seats and two seats for Technocrats including Ulema from each province and one seat for non-Muslims each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan province, which are going to become vacant on March 11.