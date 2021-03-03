Senate Election: PM Imran Khan casts his vote

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday cast his vote in the Senate elections at hall of National Assembly declared as polling station.

Earlier, he interacted with the MNAs of PTI and allied parties. On the occasion, the Returning Officer prohibited the Opposition members who raised slogans in the hall.

Two candidates including former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani from PPPP and Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh from PTI are contesting elections against the General seat in Senate from the Federal Capital.

Likewise, Farzana Kausar from PML-N and Fozia Arshad from PTI are contesting on woman seat from Federal Capital.

In the National Assembly, the first vote was cast by PTI's Shafiq Arain while the second one by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.