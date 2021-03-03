UrduPoint.com
Senate Election: Shehryar Afridi Commits Blunder By Signing His Vote

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:47 PM

Prime Minister Imran khan is angry with Shehryad Afridi for wasting his vote by putting his signature on it in today's Senate polls.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2021) Minister on Kashmir Affairs Sheyar Afridi made a request to recast his vote after he wasted his vote by putting his signature on it.

In his plea to Election Commission, Shehryar Afidi said that he was not familiar with the process while the staff deputed there also did not guide him how to cast vote. He said he was not well for last couple of days and therefore, he signed the vote.

“I couldn’t attend the party meetings due to which he wasn’t aware of this process,” said Shehryar Afridi in his written plea to Election Commission.

He pleaded the Commission to allow him to recast his vote.

But the Commission turned down his request and did not allow him to recast his vote.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is angry with Shehryad Afridi for wasting his vote in today’s election.

On other hand, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was issued another ballot paper to recast his vote after his vote turned waste. Asif Ali Zardari requested Returning Officer for re-issuing of ballot paper which was issued to him.

