Senate Election Showed How We Are Losing Our Moral Compass: PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:36 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Our Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH)  had said that many nations before you were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the week.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said recently held Senate Election showed that how we are losing our moral compass.

Taking to Twitter, The Prime Minister mentioned the cause of destruction of the nations in the past. He said moral decay and corruption destroyed the states.

He wrote: “Our Prophet PBUH said “many nations before you were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak.” Throughout history moral decay & corruption have destroyed states because without moral authority states cannot deliver justice,”.

The PM also tweeted: “And without justice & rule of law states disintegrate because once moral authority is lost by the state, deal making (NRO) with the powerful criminals is resorted to. The recent Senate elections showed how we are losing our moral compass,” the prime minister wrote on his official Twitter handle, sharing quotes from prominent personalities,”.

