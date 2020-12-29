Senate election to be held on time:Vawda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that the government is not going anywhere and Senate election will be held on time.

In his tweet on Tuesday, the minister said, " Beggars can't be choosers.

Finally Maryam and Molana got a smashingslap on their face from PPP. What I said a few weeks back came out to be the same that Senate election will be ontime, no resignation. Corrupt Nawaz and Calibri Queen's dream shattered!".