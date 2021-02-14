Senate election: Two more candidates submit nomination papers from Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Two more candidates have filed their nomination papers for contesting election on Sentae vacant seats from Punjab, here on Sunday.

According to Election Commission Sources here, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Aon Abbas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have filed their nomination papers to contest election on general seats today.

With the filing of two more nomination papers, the total of number of candidates from Punjab had reached to 17 so far.

Out of 17 candidates, 13 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for general seats while two for technocrats and ulema seats and two for women seats.

It is worth mentioning here that Senate elections will be held on 11 seats from Punjab.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad in elections to be held on March 3 on vacant seats of Senate.

The commission had already extended the date for filing nomination papers for senate election from February 13 to February 15 to facilitate the candidate Saifullah Niazi and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema from PTI and Pervaiz Rashid, Mushahidullah Khan, Saif ul Malook Khokhar and Afnanullah from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have filed their nomination papers for the general seats.

Kamil Ali Agha of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Azeemul Haq Minhas of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have also filed their papers.

PML-N's Azam Nazeer Tarar and PTI's Barrister Ali Zafar have filed their nomination papers for two seats reserved for technocrats.

Saadia Abbasi of PML-N while Dr Zarqa Taimur of PTI have applied for seats reserved for women.