Senate elections; 13 candidates submit nomination papers from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A total of 13 candidates have submitted their nomination papers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Provincial Election Commission said here Saturday.

Qazi Anwar Advocate has submitted nomination papers for the seat of technocrat in Senate elections, Provincial Election Commission said. Mehwish Ali Khan has submitted papers for the women's seat, Waqar Ahmed Qazi, Khalid Masood have also submitted nomination papers for Technocrat, Provincial Election Commission said.

Likewise, Ayesha Bano also submitted her papers for Senate elections along with Azam Khan Swati and Syed Irshad Hussain have submitted their papers for the Senate Technocrat seats, the Provincial Election Commission said.

Irfan Saleem, Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Azhar Qazi Mashwani have also submitted papers for general seats, the Provincial Election Commission said.

Elections for 7 general, 2 technocrats and scholars and 2 reserved seats for women will be held on April 2, Provincial Election Commission said.

The list of those who submitted nomination papers will be published tomorrow on Sunday, the Provincial Election Commission said.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done by March 19 and appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers can be filed till March 21 and appeals will be decided by March 25. Provincial Election Commission said.

So far 8 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 2 Technocrat seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Among them, Azam Khan Swati, Qazi Mohammad Anwar Advocate, Waqar Ahmed Qazi, Dr. Hammad Mehmood Cheema, Khalid Masood, Fazal Hanan, Dilawar Khan and Syed Irshad Hussain submitted nomination papers.

Similarly, 16 candidates submitted their papers for 7 general seats, including Irfan Saleem, Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Azhar Qazi Mashwani, Niaz Ahmed, Waqas Orkazai, Fazl Hanan, Asif Iqbal, Azam Khan Swati, Murad Saeed, Faizur Rehman, Khurram Zeeshan, Ataul Haq and Fida Muhammad.

Likewise, for 2 seats of women, 4 candidates have submitted their papers so far, including Mehwish Ali Khan, Asha Bano, Rubina Naz and Syeda Tahira Bukhari. The papers can be submitted till 6 pm today (Saturday), the Provincial Election Commission said.

