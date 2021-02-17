Senate Elections: 13 nomination papers accepted from Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The returning officer at the provincial election commission on Wednesday accepted nomination papers of 13 candidates from Punjab for March 3 Senate elections.

Wednesday was the first day of scrutiny of nomination papers of aspirants and the returning officer scrutinized 18 nomination papers and accepted the 13 forms against general , technocrat and women seats after declaring them valid, says Election Commission sources here.

The nomination papers found correct and accepted for general seats are: Kamil Ali Agha of PML-Q, Zahid Hamid, Saiful Malook Khokhar of PML-N and Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Saif Ullah Khan Niazi, Omer Sarfraz Cheema of PTI, besides Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas of PPPP. The nomination papers of Muhammad Khan Madni and Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema were also accepted for general seats as independent.

The nomination papers of Dr Zarqa Suharwardi of PTI and Saira Tarar of PML-N were also accepted for the women seat.

The nomination papers of Barrister Ali Zafar of PTI and Azam Nazir Tarar of PML-N were accepted for the technocrat seat.

It is pertinent to mention here that scrutiny of nomination papers of Pervaiz Rashid and some others were pending till tomorrow due to various reasons.

The scrutiny process will continue on Thursday and the nomination papers of remaining candidates will be examined.

A total of 29 candidates had submitted nomination papers to contest on 11 seats from Punjab.

Out of 29, 21 candidates submitted their nomination papers for general seats while three for technocrats and Ulema seats and five for women seats.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad in elections to be held on March 3 on vacant seats of Senate.