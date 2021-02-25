UrduPoint.com
Senate Elections: All Candidates From Punjab Elected Unopposed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Senate elections: All candidates from Punjab elected unopposed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :After withdrawal of seven more nomination papers by the candidates on Thursday, all candidates for Senate elections were declared elected unopposed from Punjab on general seats.

According to the provincial election commission sources here, the candidates who were declared elected unopposed on general seats were: Kamil Ali Agha, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Afnan-Ullah Khan, Aon Abbas, Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Sajid Mir and Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui. The sources said that the notification of the elected candidates would be issued, along with other elected Senate candidates across country after March 3.

Azam Nazir Tarar and Barrister Syed Ali Zafar had been declared elected unopposed on the technocrat seats, while Zarqa Suharwardy and Saadia Abbasi were declared elected unopposed on the women seats.

Thursday was the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers. The candidates, who withdrew their nomination papers on Thursday include Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Zahid Hamid, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas and Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar on general seats.

After the withdrawal of the seven nomination papers, a total of seven candidates were left in the run for Senate elections on seven general seats, who were declared elected unopposed consequently.

A day earlier, after display of revised list of candidates from Punjab, four candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers. The candidates were Saud Majeed, Ijaz Hussain Minhas and Muhammad Khan Madni on general seat, besides Saira Tarar on women seat.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected including 12 each from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh, and two from Islamabad in the elections, to be held on March 3 on the vacant seats of Senate.

