Senate Elections: Four candidates withdraw nomination papers from Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as four candidates for Senate elections on Wednesday withdrew their nomination papers from Punjab.

The candidates who have withdrawn their nomination papers include Saud Majeed, Ijaz Hussain Minhas and Muhammad Khan Madni on general seats, besides Saira Tarar on women seats, says the Election Commission sources here.

After withdrawal of nomination papers, now a total of 18 candidates are in the run for Senate elections on general, technocrat and women seats from Punjab.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a revised list of candidates was displayed at the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention that February 25 had been set as the last date for withdrawal of candidature, after which a final list of the candidates would be issued.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad in elections to be held on March 3 on vacant seats of Senate.