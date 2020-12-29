UrduPoint.com
Senate Elections Likely From February 10 To March 10: Babar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

Senate elections likely from February 10 to March 10: Babar

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday said it would be expected to hold the upcoming Senate elections from February 10 to March 10 next, transparently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday said it would be expected to hold the upcoming Senate elections from February 10 to March 10 next, transparently.

It was topmost priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to conduct the Senate polls in free and fair manner and the government was expecting big majority in the coming polls, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said it was a discretion of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the Senate elections before its stipulated time through show of hands to wipe out horse trading practice.

Dr Babar Awan said the incidents of horse trading in the Senate polls had reported in past, but this time the government intended to conduct elections through show of hands to discourage this practice.

He said the government was ready to initiate talks with the opposition parties in the Parliament on all the national issues except the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), on corruption and money laundering cases in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said it was a constitutional right of any parliamentary member to tender resignation to speaker National Assembly speaker, adding, if so the government would conduct bye-polls on the vacant seats.

He claimed that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not resign from the assembles.

He said the politics of PDM had been failed now and there was no political entity of PDM in the country.

